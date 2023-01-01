Kim Kardashian working with acting coach for American Horror Story role

Kim Kardashian is working with an acting coach to prepare for her role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

While walking the red carpet at the Met Gala staged at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night, the reality TV star was asked by Variety whether she was taking acting lessons in the lead-up to filming the upcoming instalment of the FX franchise.

"I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself," she replied.

Questioned further about the part, Kim insisted she is "so excited" to be trying something new.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I'm so excited," the 42-year-old continued. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

While details about her character remain under wraps, Delicate is set to be Kim's biggest role to date.

She has previously acted in films and TV shows such as Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and Drop Dead Diva, as well as made cameos as herself in Ocean's Eight and 2 Broke Girls.

Delicate is also set to star Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and MJ Rodriguez. The story will be based on Delicate Condition, an upcoming novel by Danielle Valentine.

A release date for American Horror Story: Delicate is yet to be announced.