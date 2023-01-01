Priyanka Chopra experienced 'deep depression' after botched nose surgery

Priyanka Chopra went into a "deep depression" following a botched nose surgery in the early 2000s.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the Citadel actress described how surgeons accidentally altered her face while removing a polyp in her nasal cavity.

"It was a dark phase," she reflected. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression."

Priyanka noted that she was cut from three projects a short time later and felt certain her Bollywood career "was over before it started".

She also shared that her father, who was a doctor, offered her a lot of support when she decided to undergo corrective surgery.

"I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you,'" the 40-year-old recounted. "He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."