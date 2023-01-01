Kevin Costner's wife Christine files for divorce

Kevin Costner’s wife Christine has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Christine filed to terminate her marriage with the Yellowstone star on Monday. She cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for divorce, and did not request spousal support.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a representative for Kevin confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Christine and Kevin married in September 2004, and share three children together: 15-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 12-year-old Grace. Christine’s maiden name was Baumgartner.

In November last year, Kevin told People of his then-wife, “My wife does things that just completely... It just helps. The house is prettier because of her.

“Everything is warmer because of her. There’s these little things that she does and I think it’s the power of love, but that she makes her home that way.”

Kevin also shares 39-year-old Annie, 36-year-old Lily, and 35-year-old Joe with his first wife Cindy, and 27-year-old Liam with his previous partner Bridget Rooney.