Tye Sheridan to star alongside Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult in The Order

'The Tender Bar' actor Tye Sheridan is joining Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult in 'The Order'.



The 26-year-old actor has inked a deal to star in the true-crime movie that is being directed by the acclaimed Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, Deadline reports.



His role has not been disclosed at this time.



The thriller is based on 'The Silent Brotherhood', the book by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt that chronicles the crimes of the titular white supremacist domestic terror group.



In 1983, a series of increasingly violent bank robberies and armoured car heists frightened communities throughout the Pacific Northwest in the United States.



Baffled law enforcement agencies are desperate for answers and a lone FBI agent (Law) based in sleepy Idaho comes to believe that the crimes are not the work of traditional criminals but instead a group of dangerous domestic terrorists, inspired by a radical and charismatic leader (Hoult).



Production on the movie will begin in Alberta, Canada on May 11. Oscar-nominated writer Zach Baylin has written the screenplay.



Kurzel has experience in the crime thriller genre having previously worked on movies such as 'Snowtown', 'True History of the Kelly Gang' and 'Nitram'.



Sheridan is best known for playing the young Scott Summers / Cyclops in the reboot 'X-Men' film series, as well as Wade Watts in 'Ready Player One' and Ben Goudy in 'Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse'.



His most recent role was starring alongside Ben Affleck in George Clooney's 2021 coming-of-age flick 'The Tender Bar'.