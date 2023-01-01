Bill Nighy denies Anna Wintour romance after appearance at 2023 Met Gala

A representative for Bill Nighy has confirmed the actor is not dating Anna Wintour.

The Love Actually star and Vogue editor-in-chief walked the red carpet and posed for photographers together at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, sparking speculation that the pair were in a relationship.

However, a representative for the actor told People on Tuesday that the rumour was false.

"They are not in a relationship," the spokesperson confirmed, adding that Bill and Anna "have simply been great friends for two decades".

The actor and editor were photographed locking arms as they arrived together at the New York City event. Anna arrived in a patterned coat over a floor-length silver skirt, while Bill wore a dark-coloured suit paired with a blue tie and white shirt.

Anna has been divorced from her ex-husband David Shaffer - with whom she shares her two children Charles and Bee Shaffer - since 1999. She then dated investor Shelby Bryan, although it was revealed in 2020 that they had split up.

Bill dated Diana Quick from the 1980s until 2008. The former couple share daughter Mary Nighy together.