Fiona Shaw and Katherine Waterston starring in Park Avenue

Fiona Shaw, Katherine Waterston and Chaske Spencer have been cast in 'Park Avenue'.

The trio are to star in the new indie movie from director Gaby Dellal, which has entered production in New York City.

'Park Avenue' follows a mother and daughter who reveal secrets and unravel lies over the course of a fraught six weeks.

Fed up with her life of wrangling cattle in Canada, Charlotte (Waterston) flees her controlling husband and returns to her childhood Park Avenue apartment where she takes refuge with her mother Kit (Shaw).

Rediscovering the boy she loved – her grown doorman Andres (Spencer) – and the life she left as a teenager, Charlotte explores shared history, unshared truths and finds a way to face both love and loss.

Dellal will direct from a script that she has written together with Tina Alexis Allen.

Diana Phillips is producing the movie with Dorothy Berwin and Josh Blum serving as executive producers.

In a statement to Deadline, Dellal said: "'Park Avenue' is my love letter to the New York of the movies I grew up watching, a celebration of the unique character of a building, peopled by a melee of men and women who have known each other for decades and the loyal, old-fashioned doormen who guard them."

Fiona starred as MI6 agent Carolyn Martens in the hit TV series 'Killing Eve' but is horrified at the suggestion that legendary spy James Bond should be played by a woman.

The 64-year-old actress told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: "That is not the point of James Bond. He is a person who was born out of a certain era. I don't think equality means that everybody plays everything all the time."

She added that if producers want to explore a female Bond, they should "make another thing called Jane Bond rather than simply recast James".