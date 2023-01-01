Nicolas Cage claims to remember being in his mother's womb

Nicolas Cage has claimed that his first memory is of being in his mother's womb.



During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 59-year-old took part in The Colbert Questionert, where Stephen asked him a variety of quick-fire questions, including what his "earliest memory" is.



The National Treasure star responded, "Let me think... Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don't know if it's real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could, like see faces in the dark or something."



He continued thoughtfully, "I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened."



The host questioned this statement and Nicolas responded saying, "Now that I am no longer in-utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That's going way back."



Nicolas then admitted, "I don't even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind."



The actor appeared on the late-night talk show in April to promote his comedy horror Renfield, but The Colbert Questionert clip was only posted online this week.