James Gunn has grown as a director on Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn believes that his work on 'Guardians of the Galaxy' has made him improve as a filmmaker.



The 56-year-old director has helmed all three movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise and has been educated in all aspects of movie-making through his work on the pictures.



James told Screen Rant: "I learned so much about directing (by) directing these three movies. I learned so much about storytelling in terms of what works and what doesn't work over these three movies. I learned so much about working with actors."



The director explained how Marvel president Kevin Feige taught him the valuable lesson of never giving up on a film even if the quality is lacking.



James said: "I learned a lot from Kevin Feige about how you don't give up on a movie; you just keep pushing it no matter what. You can't give up on something. Even if it's not the greatest movie, you've got to make it better."



'The Suicide Squad' director thinks that 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fans feel like "lives are really at stake" in the flick as he isn't shy of killing off beloved characters in his movies.



He told Collider: "I don't think that killing characters is necessary.



"One of the things I've discovered over the years as I've killed characters in different movies, people know that I'm willing to do that.



"So, you know, I killed — I killed. [Laughs] Yondu died in Vol. 2. Original Groot died in Vol. 1. In 'Suicide Squad', I killed everybody practically. I killed a major character in 'Peacemaker.' "



Gunn thinks that films need to have some kind of believable threat to the character.



He explained: "So people know I'm a guy who's willing to go there, and I think that the movies have to feel like that.



"Whether it's true or not, the movies have to feel like their lives are really at stake, and in most movies, I don't feel like that."