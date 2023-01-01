Gwyneth Paltrow dishes on past relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow has divulged intimate details about her past relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.



During an interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast that aired on Wednesday, host Alex Cooper asked the actress/entrepreneur to take part in a game dubbed "Brad or Ben?"



As part of the round, Alex questioned Gwyneth over which of the two heartthrobs was better in bed, to which she admitted that it was a "really hard" choice.



"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, like, at the time," she said. "And then Ben was, like, technically excellent."



In addition, Gwyneth revealed that Brad, whom she dated from 1994 to 1997, was the more romantic one, and that Ben, whom she dated on and off from 1997 to 2000, made her laugh.



Elsewhere, the Iron Man star reflected on her romance with the Moneyball actor, whom she was briefly engaged to when she was aged 24.



"Major, major love at first sight. It was crazy," the 50-year-old recalled, before noting that the relationship ended because she wasn't ready for marriage. "I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn't really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else."



Gwyneth married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the father of her two children, in 2003. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.



She is now wed to TV producer Brad Falchuk.