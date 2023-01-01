Chanel Iman expecting third child

Chanel Iman is pregnant.

On Wednesday, the model took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting a baby with her partner, National Football League (NFL) player Davon Godchaux.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," the 32-year-old wrote alongside a series of snaps from a photoshoot in which Davon is seen cradling her growing stomach. "God is great! It's all been a blessing."

In his own post, Davon gushed, "My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever."

He added a diamond ring emoji to his message, hinting the couple may also be set to tie the knot.

In response to the happy news, a number of Chanel's celebrity friends were quick to post congratulatory messages.

"So happy for you!" wrote Gigi Hadid, while Winnie Harlow posted, "Congratulations sweets."

And Lily Aldridge added: "Congratulations to your beautiful family."

Chanel and Davon confirmed they were dating back in April 2022.

Previously, the fashion star was married to sportsman Sterling Shepard, the father of her two daughters, from 2018 until early 2022.