Diane Keaton leads Arthur's Whiskey cast

Diane Keaton will lead the cast of 'Arthur's Whiskey'.

The 77-year-old actress will be joined in the all-star ensemble for the comedy by 1980s music icon Boy George, legendary singer Lulu, Patricia Hodge and David Harewood.

The cast also includes Hayley Mills, Bill Paterson, Adil Ray and 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' winner Lawrence Chaney.

'Arthur's Whiskey' tells the story of a woman named Joan, who discovers when her husband dies that he had invented an elixir that makes the drinker look young again.

Joan shares the secret with her two friends and they paint the town red, but soon discover that they are no longer equipped to be young in the modern world.

The film is being directed by Stephen Cookson from a script written by Alixis Zegerman.

Cookson is producing alongside Peter Keegan and Pippa Cross.

The British filmmaker said: "Working with such an incredibly talented actress as Academy Award-winner Diane Keaton is a dream come true.

"She leads our brilliant ensemble cast featuring Patricia Hodge, David Harewood, Hayley Mills, Bill Paterson, Adil Ray, Boy George as well as the iconic Lulu!"

Diane played the role of Kay Adams-Corleone in 'The Godfather' but admits she didn't know "a single thing" about the plot of the film before landing the part as she hadn't read Mario Puzo's 1969 novel of the same name.

She told People: "I think the kindest thing that someone's ever done for me ... is that I got cast to be in 'The Godfather' and I didn't even read it. I didn't know a single thing.

"I just was going around auditioning. I think that was amazing for me. And then I had to kind of read the book."