Jeff Bridges interested in The Big Lebowski sequel with Coen brothers

Jeff Bridges would be interested in making a sequel to The Big Lebowski if directors Joel and Ethan Coen were involved.

In the 1998 comedy classic, the Oscar-winning actor played Jeffrey 'The Dude' Lebowski, a slacker and bowler who is involved in a case of mistaken identity.

During an interview with People, Bridges confirmed that he would happily reprise the role - on one condition.

"Oh God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would (return)," he said. "The brothers, they're mysterious and full of surprises. You don't know what they're going to do, so since they're surprising, I don't think they'll make a sequel. But like I say, they're surprising, so maybe they'll surprise me and make a sequel."

Since the release of 2018's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the Coen brothers have worked separately, with Joel releasing The Tragedy of Macbeth and Ethan making the upcoming movie Drive-Away Dolls. It is not clear if they will co-direct projects in the future.

Elsewhere in the interview, the veteran actor admitted he can't believe the crime comedy is 25 years old.

"I'm so proud to be a part of that movie. What a good one," he said. "When you hear Lebowski was 25 years ago, I say, 'Come on, man. I can't believe that.' It feels like it was maybe five years ago, but 25? I can't believe it."

The father-of-three added, "Movies are kind of like your children - they put it all in perspective. They let you know how fast it's going, because before you know it you've got a six-month-old, and then you turn around and she's 16. Movies are kind of like that."

The Big Lebowski also starred John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and John Turturro.