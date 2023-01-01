Dove Cameron regrets getting 'ugly' tattoo as a teenager

Dove Cameron has recalled getting a "horrendously ugly" tattoo at the age of 14.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that aired on Wednesday, the TV host asked the actress/singer when she first decided to get some body art.

In response, Dove recounted how she was convinced by a friend to get a tattoo so they could both find out if the process was painful.

"So, I had this best friend when I was younger," she began. "They were very fun and I was very introverted and she had wanted this tattoo for a long, long time, meaning we were both 14, and she had been hyper-fixating on it for a couple of months and I knew about this, but she was so scared of the pain that me, little introverted home school, no friends, chicken-owning, Pacific Northwest girl, I volunteered as tribute to go first. I was like, 'OK, I'll get a tattoo first and I'll tell you if it's really painful.' And we did it. It was my first tattoo ever, it was like a gateway, don't start."

Dove went on to note that she no longer likes the inking, describing it as "horrendously ugly", but admitted that her parents weren't that bothered by her act of teenage rebellion.

"Then, the very next day, I was like, 'Mom, can I get a tattoo?' And she was like, 'No.' And I was like, 'OK, what would you say if I already got a tattoo?' And she was like, 'Ugh. Let me see it.' And she was like, 'OK, it's really cute, don't tell your dad,'" the 27-year-old recalled. "And then, I told my dad and he was like, 'It's really cute, don't tell your mom.'"