Pete Davidson announces death of 'happiest and sweetest' dog Henry

Pete Davidson has announced his family dog Henry passed away.

In a statement shared by Bupkis writer Dave Sirus via Instagram on Thursday, the show’s creator and star told fans his dog Henry had died the previous day. Pete himself does not have any public social media profiles.

“Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry,” Pete wrote, and Dave posted. “Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast.”

Pete shared his late pooch with his mother Amy Davidson and sister Casey Davidson.

“My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure I’d even be around without him,” Pete continued in the post. “He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere.”

The comedian reminisced about Henry’s excitement to see him through the television when Pete featured as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

“When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen,” he wrote. “I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry.”

He concluded, “He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever.

“We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”