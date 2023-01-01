Drew Barrymore pulls out as 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host

Drew Barrymore has pulled out of her role as this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards host.

The Drew Barrymore Show host announced in a statement obtained by Deadline on Thursday she would no longer be hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Drew was originally signed on as the host for this year and next year’s ceremony, but backed out in support of striking Hollywood writers.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” the television personality’s statement read. “Everything we celebrate and honour about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”

Drew continued, “I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.”

The 2023 ceremony, scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles, has no back-up host planned. A release revealed press would not be allowed access into the hostless awards show, and no red carpet or talent interviews would be organised beforehand.

“We understand and deeply respect her decision,” Paramount Global music, programming, and events president Bruce Gillmer added in his own statement. “The show may not look and feel the same as the one we originally planned, but the team is hard at work readying to put on another great show, giving fans a chance to celebrate all the film and TV this year.”