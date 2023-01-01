Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seek dismissal of ex-nanny's lawsuit

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have filed a motion for their ex-nanny's wrongful termination lawsuit to be dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Don't Worry Darling director and Ted Lasso star have requested that a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the nanny they formerly employed should be thrown out.

The pair claimed in new documents that Ericka Genaro's suit was improperly filed in California when it should have been filed in New York. They motioned for the suit to be dismissed altogether so the parties could settle in private arbitration.

"It is unfortunate that this private matter continues to play out in the press," Wilde and Sudeikis said in a joint statement obtained by the outlet on Thursday. "Our focus has been and will continue to be to steadfastly protect our family in the face of harassment of any kind. We are confident that the evidence brought forward will affirm our position to summarily dismiss this case and bring our family peace."

Genaro, who worked for the former couple between 2018 and 2021, claimed in February that Wilde and Sudeikis fired her after she requested to take a three-day leave period amid their split. However, they insist she resigned from the position.

Wilde and Sudeikis broke up in late 2020 after a nine-year relationship. They share son Otis, nine, and daughter Daisy, six.