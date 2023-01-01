Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki and Ruth Wilson cast in Andorra

Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki and Ruth Wilson are to star in 'Andorra'.

The trio have signed up for the romantic thriller that is being directed by Giuseppe Capotondi.

Peter Cameron is adapting the script from his own novel of the same name and the legendary Oscar-winning director and screenwriter James Ivory is executive producing.

'Andorra' tells the story of an American man named Alexander Fox (Cannavale) as he begins a new life in the tiny European country following a personal tragedy.

Fox is determined to reinvent himself but he becomes entangled in the lives of mysterious locals such as the retired Australian Mrs. Dent (Debicki) and matriarch's daughter Miss Quay (Wilson).

When bodies emerge in the harbour, Fox finds himself in a crisis of conscience and identity in a country he might not be able to escape from.

Capotondi said: "A Kafkaesque tale of murder, love and deception, 'Andorra' is not what it looks like. Like an ant on a Mobius strip, Alexander finds himself in a loop that's almost impossible to escape.

"Fun, sexy, mysterious, extravagantly beautiful, thrilling and absolutely satisfying, 'Andorra' is pure escapism. Literally."

Independent Entertainment – the company behind last year's Harry Styles movie 'My Policeman' – will launch sales on the project at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Cora Palfrey, COO at Independent Entertainment, said: "We are incredibly excited to be launching sales on 'Andorra', executive produced by the legendary James Ivory, at this year's Cannes market.

"Featuring a superb lead cast, the masterful direction of Giuseppe, whose work we've admired for years, we are sure that buyers will be as gripped as we were by this riveting mystery thriller with a heart-stopping twist."