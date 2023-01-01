Brad Pitt to drive at British Grand Prix for Formula One movie

Brad Pitt will drive at the British Grand Prix for his upcoming Formula One movie.

While speaking at the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer discussed the production of their untitled Formula One movie being produced for Apple Studios.

Sharing the highlights from the discussion, panel moderator Will Buxton tweeted, "They're creating an 11th team and filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year."

He added, "They've spent 18 months taking what they learnt on Top Gun Maverick to develop the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit. A cockpit in which their stars will actually drive. That's right. Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards."

This year's British Grand Prix has been scheduled for 9 July at the Silverstone track.

However, according to Variety, the Oscar-winning actor will not be racing against other drivers on the track and his car will be modified.

At the event, the Top Gun: Maverick director and producer revealed that their car is being designed by Mercedes and their actors are already in training.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who serves as a producer, is in constant communication with the filmmakers and is consulting on the storyline and script "to ensure it's the most accurate racing film ever made".

Burton concluded his Twitter thread by writing, "Both (Kosinski) and Jerry are determined to make the most accurate, most impressive race movie anyone has ever seen. Oh. And Tom Cruise has already offered to do some extra driving if they need him."