Selling Sunset's Maya Vander announces pregnancy

Selling Sunset alum Maya Vander is pregnant.

The real estate agent and reality star told The U.S. Sun that she is nine months pregnant and preparing to welcome her baby girl "any day now". She explained that she has kept her news quiet because of her previous experiences with pregnancy loss.

"It's exciting, but also this time around I have more fears and more concerns given the last circumstances," the 39-year-old shared. "I kept quiet on social media because I lost a baby when I was nine months pregnant in the past."

In December 2021, the TV star announced on social media that she had experienced a stillbirth.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics," she wrote at the time. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box."

In June 2022, six months after her stillbirth, Maya disclosed that she had suffered a miscarriage in her second trimester.

Maya and her husband David Miller are already the parents of son Aiden and daughter Elle.