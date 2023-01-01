Yellowstone to end with season five

Kevin Costner's TV show Yellowstone is officially coming to end after the current fifth season.



The future of the Western TV show was thrown into question earlier this year over rumours of tension between Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan.



The speculation was finally laid to rest on Friday when it was officially announced that the show would conclude with the second half of season five, which will premiere in November.



And Yellowstone fans won't have to wait long to get their next fix - a sequel series will be released a few weeks later in December.



"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits - from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.



The news comes amid rumours suggesting Costner would be leaving the series and his role as John Dutton at the end of season five, which has yet to be filmed. The tension between him and Sheridan was reportedly caused by the actor's alleged lack of availability to shoot Yellowstone due to his work on the Horizon film series.



According to David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, which is co-producing the sequel, the follow-up series will continue the Dutton family storyline and pick up where Yellowstone left off. He described the show as "another epic tale" and added, "We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."



Plot and casting details about the new series are currently being kept under wraps, however, it is expected to feature a bunch of original Yellowstone cast members. Matthew McConaughey is reportedly still in negotiations about leading the spin-off.