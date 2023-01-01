Jessica Simpson reveals father's bone cancer diagnosis

Jessica Simpson has revealed her father Joe Simpson has been battling bone cancer.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer posted an emotional message in which she offered details of her and her husband Eric Johnson's daughter Maxwell's 11th birthday on 1 May.



As part of the caption, Jessica shared that her eldest child's only wish for her special day was that her grandfather would make a full recovery.



"(Maxwell) told me after she blew out HER 11 candles... 'I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family,' I said, 'Maxi it should be your wish,' and she said, 'We have the same wishes Mom,'" she recalled. "(Three) days later on our way back to (California) she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom (Tina Simpson) sitting next to her, 'GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?' My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true... Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work."



To conclude, Jessica confirmed the treatment was successful and thanked her daughter for her support.



"Thank you Maxi Drew for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER," the star gushed. "The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE."



Jessica and Eric are also parents to son Ace, nine, and four-year-old daughter Birdie.