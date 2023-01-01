Jeremy Renner shares health update amid recovery from snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has offered up a positive message amid his recovery from a snowplough accident.

The Hawkeye star took to Instagram on Saturday to update fans on his health after he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries as a result of being hit by the machinery near his Nevada home on 1 January.

“I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive,” he captioned his first post. “The body is miraculous.”

The footage showed Jeremy using a machine designed to work his leg muscles. He was also seen hopping sideways in a squat, performing sets of pull-ups, running, and stretching.

“I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc.),” the 52-year-old continued. “Encouraged after this warm-up to press on (don’t tell my PT).”

In a separate post, a video montage showed Jeremy using a walker before taking some steps without one.

He captioned it, “My PT (personal trainer) made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!”