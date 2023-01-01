Shemar Moore calls S.W.A.T. series cancellation a 'mistake'

Shemar Moore has reacted to the cancellation of his TV show S.W.A.T.

Last week, CBS executives announced that the TV series would end after six seasons.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shemar - who plays the lead character Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson - slammed the decision.

"It makes no sense," he fired. "We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for."

The actor also pointed to S.W.A.T.'s high ratings and commitment to diversity.

" S.W.A.T. is the most diverse show on CBS," the 53-year-old claimed. "CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on S.W.A.T., was getting a lot of flak for lack of diversity. If I post this, and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I'm calling them out.

"They've been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career. But to abruptly get told that you're cancelled when you led us to believe last week - and the week before, and the week before that - that we would have some semblance of a season seven to at least say goodbye, if not continue...

"To abruptly be told, 'You're done'..."

Indicating that there were "a lot of politics involved" in the decision, Shemar urged network bosses to change their minds.

"I will be fine, but I'm upset because I busted my whole entire a** to prove that I could do this, and I did prove that I could do this," he added. "I understand it's not personal - it's business - but I still have faith that S.W.A.T. will live to see another day."

The series finale is set to air on 19 May.