Tom Cruise makes video appearance at King Charles III's coronation concert

Tom Cruise made a cameo at King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday night.

During King Charles III's coronation concert held at Windsor Castle on Sunday, the Top Gun: Maverick star shared a message with the monarch.

A video played at the coronation event showed Tom sitting in the seat of a P-51 fighter jet, saying, "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time."

The pre-taped clip was screened during a segment in which Pierce Brosnan and Bear Grylls discussed King Charles III's service in the Royal Navy and Air Force from 1971 to 1976.

Tom's first encounter with the British royal family dates back to 1992, when he and his then-wife Nicole Kidman met Princess Diana during the premiere of their film Far and Away. The former couple attended Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.

Dame Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh, and Sir Tom Jones also appeared in pre-recorded video segments for the concert. The show included performances by Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, and Katy Perry.

The BBC reported that 20,000 members of the public and invited guests attended the coronation concert in person, while "millions" watched and listened from home. King Charles III's coronation on Saturday was watched by around 20 million Britons.