The Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan welcomes second child

The Cheetah Girls singer Sabrina Bryan is a new mum.



While speaking to People for a recent interview, the 38-year-old revealed that she and her husband Jordan Lundberg had welcomed their second baby together on 2 May. They have named the tot Ledger Grey.



"I gave one big push, and three minutes later, with the second push, he arrived," Sabrina told the outlet. "We have been working to complete our family, and Ledger Grey came into the world at the perfect time. Jordan and I are feeling so blessed and unbelievably happy."



Sabrina and Jordan are also parents to two-year-old daughter Comillia Monroe.



Reflecting on her second pregnancy, the star insisted it was "easier and less stressful" though she was concerned that Bell's palsy - a condition causing paralysis or weakness on one side of the face - may return.



"I was exhausted during the first trimester, and chasing a toddler around was sometimes challenging, but I was determined to keep my stress and anxiety levels down so the Bell's Palsy would not return," she added. "I focused on being calm and surrounding myself with positive energy and people."



Sabrina and Jordan wed in October 2018.