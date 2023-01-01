Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Coolidge win big at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Coolidge were the big winners at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night.

The annual awards show was originally scheduled to be broadcast live from California on Sunday, however, it became a pre-recorded special after Drew Barrymore pulled out as host in support of the ongoing writers' strike.

During the show, Pascal was named Best Hero for his portrayal of Joel in The Last of Us, while he also shared the Best Duo prize with his co-star Bella Ramsey. The series itself was crowned Best Show.

In his pre-taped acceptance speech, Pascal said, "I wish we could all be together so that I could look into your eyes and tell you that all the young people in the world are my heroes and I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you. When I say that you deserve a world that serves your interests, you deserve to be healthy, you deserve to be safe, you deserve for your individual rights to be fought for and protected, you deserve real heroes in this world because you are real heroes to me and I love you."

Coolidge was awarded Most Frightened Performance for The White Lotus and received the Comedic Genius honour. She was the first star of the night to mention the strike and voice her support for the writers in her speech.

Elsewhere in the show, Tom Cruise won the Best Performance in a Movie award for Top Gun: Maverick and gave his acceptance speech while piloting a fighter jet.

Scream VI was named Best Movie, Jenna Ortega won Best Performance in a Show for Wednesday, Adam Sandler received Best Comedic Performance for Murder Mystery 2, and Barrymore won Best Host for The Drew Barrymore Show.

Despite pulling out as the ceremony's host, Barrymore still appeared in several pre-taped sketches. In the opening segment, she reprised her Never Been Kissed character Josie and appeared in moments from Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, Top Gun: Maverick, Wednesday, The White Lotus, and more.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Movie: Scream VI

Best Show: The Last of Us

Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show: Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Comedic Performance: Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2

Breakthrough Performance: Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things

Best Hero: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Villain: Elisabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Best Kick-Ass Cast: Stranger Things

Best Duo: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Best Fight: Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, Scream VI

Most Frightened Performance: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Kiss: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks

Best Host: Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Best Docu-Reality Series: The Kardashians

Best Reality On-Screen Team: Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series: RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

Best Music Documentary: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best Song: Carolina by Taylor Swift, Where the Crawdads Sing

Best Musical Moment: Come Back Home from Purple Hearts.