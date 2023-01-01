Persuasion star Mia McKenna was in awe of Dakota Johnson’s British accent that she even asked for help to improve her own pronunciation

Mia McKenna-Bruce says Dakota Johnson’s British accent was so good in persuasion that she even had to ask her how to pronounce words in a “proper” English accent.

The up-and-coming actress starred alongside Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant in Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same ‘Persuasion’ last year.

The movie - which is a fresh take on the 19th century classic – follows the story of Anne Elliot played by Dakota and her second chance with Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), after she was persuaded by her snobby inner circle to break off her engagement to her love as he lacked a title and fortune at the time.

Mia, who plays Anne’s younger sister Mary Musgrove, admits she was in awe upon meeting the award winning actress.

Speaking at the premiere of coming of age drama, ‘Kindling’ at London’s Leicester Square, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “Her English accent was amazing, she worked really really hard at it. I was having to go to her and ask ‘how do I say this word in a proper English accent?’

She was brilliant.”

Dakota, 33, was dedicated to the craft as she spent months perfecting her British accent before filming commenced which left Mia star-struck.

She added: “Getting to work with Dakota, Richard E Grant, Henry Gold, all of these amazing actors that have been about for a really long time you get to learn to much so really grateful for that as well.”

The English rose, who gained prominence through her role as Tee Taylor in Tracy Beaker Returns, teased her next role in upcoming movie ‘How To Have Sex’

Adding: “I have another film coming out soon called ‘How to have Sex’

It’s about girls that go on their first girls holiday and explores consent. It’s a conversation starter and stories that need to be told which again like Kindling and how to have sex all things that need to be spoken about. Love being apart of those conversations and opening that up to people.”

The ‘Vampire Academy’ actress is hoping to fulfil her acting dream of staring alongside Oscar winning actress Kate Winslet.

She said: “My idol and my dream has always been to work with Kate Winslet hopefully one day she’s amazing I think she’s just such a real person in every way.”