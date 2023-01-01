Seth Rogen's beloved dog dies

Seth Rogen is mourning the death of his dog Zelda.

The Long Shot actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce that his and his wife Lauren Miller's pet had passed away at the age of 14 on 4 May.

Describing Zelda as a "magical creature", Seth posted an emotional message in which he reflected on how the dog had taught him "love, resilience, strength, and kindness".

"We loved her more than words can describe. Everyone who met her saw what a unique little puppy she was. She'd stare into your soul with her gigantic buggy eyes. She was so judgmental, that when she loved you, you really knew you earned it, and it made you feel like you had won," he wrote. "She had an incredible life and was lucky to have so many friends and shared her special love with so many people. She was a girl who was so shy no one adopted her as a baby who became a girl who travelled to multiple countries, appeared in three movies, on two magazine covers, and inspired countless works of Zelda-art."

To conclude his post, Seth jotted down a list of "things that were special" about Zelda.

"Her big eyeballs and her intense eye contact; How it feels when she stretches while I'm holding her in my arms; Her leave me alone side-eye; The way she would sit and wait to be called to walk through the metal detectors at the airport and then she'd run through them and everyone would comment about what a good girl she was; How she always wants to sleep in Seth's spot," the star shared, before adding: "We belonged to each other and we will miss her forever."

In response to the sad news, Mindy Kaling wrote, "Zelda was the best. So sorry to hear this," and Paris Hilton commented, "So sorry for your loss."