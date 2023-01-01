Kim Zolciak files for divorce from Kroy Biermann

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum separated from the former American football star on 30 April.

In the filing, she described their relationship as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation".

The television personality also requested to restore her maiden name, Zolciak, and receive spousal support from the former NFL star.

Kim and Kroy met in 2010 at a charity event and their first encounter was shown during season three of RHOA. They married in November 2011 and launched their eight-season spin-off series Don't Be Tardy... before wrapping the show in 2020.

The pair share four children together: 11-year-old Kroy Jr, 10-year-old Kash, and nine-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. In the documents, Kim requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the kids.

The 44-year-old also has a 25-year-old daughter named Brielle from a previous relationship and a 21-year-old daughter named Ariana from her first marriage to Daniel Toce. Kroy adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013 and they took his last name.