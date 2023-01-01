Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill starring in The Life Of Chuck

Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill have been cast in 'The Life Of Chuck'.

The pair are attached to star in the new Stephen King adaptation that will launch for sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival market.

Mike Flanagan – who has helmed horror projects such as 'Doctor Sleep' and 'The Haunting of Hill House' – is directing, scripting and producing the film for Intrepid Pictures alongside producer Trevor Macy.

The movie is based on the short from King's 2020 anthology 'If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck'. Three separate tales tell the story of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a haunted house.

The script has been in development for several months with Hiddleston playing the title role and Hamill cast in the part of Albie.

Tom previously revealed how he forgot his lines while working with Kermit The Frog on 'Muppets Most Wanted'.

The 42-year-old star made a cameo appearance in the 2014 film as The Great Escapo but messed up his lines because he was so nervous about working with the legendary amphibian.

He told Total Film: "Bucket list, yeah! I dried working with Kermit the Frog. I forgot my first line. I was so overwhelmed!"

Tom was pictured giving Miss Piggy a kiss on the red carpet at the 2012 BAFTAs but failed to keep in touch with her after the smooch.

He joked: "You know, I am ashamed to say, I haven’t, and I don’t know how Miss Piggy feels about this, but I feel embarrassed right now just thinking about it because, you know, what’s the point in making connections if you’re not going to sustain them?

"But you know, Miss Piggy’s got a busy schedule, I know she’s got lots of friends and appointments to keep and places to be, and she’s a big star … I like to think that in that moment, we shared something real, at least I choose to see it that way … If you have her phone number or email address, please send it my way."