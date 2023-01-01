Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill to lead The Life of Chuck movie

Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill have been cast in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's story The Life of Chuck.



The Thor and Star Wars actors have signed on to a film adaptation of Stephen King's The Life of Chuck - a short story from the author's 2020 anthology If It Bleeds.



The Life of Chuck short story followed protagonist Charles Krantz's life in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour aged 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house.



Hiddleston has been cast as Charles, while Hamill has been tapped to play the character Albie, according to Deadline.



The Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan has signed on to direct the film adaptation, as well as adapt the script and produce for Intrepid Pictures alongside fellow producer Trevor Macy.



This will mark Flanagan's third adaptation of a Stephen King novel following 2017's Gerald's Game and 2019's Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining. He is also working on a TV adaptation of King's The Dark Tower book series.



The Life of Chuck also marks a reunion between Hamill and Flanagan. They recently worked together on The Fall of the House of Usher, a Netflix horror-drama series based on the short story by Edgar Allan Poe.



King's books have been adapted into movies many times over the years, with the most notable projects including Carrie, The Shining, Pet Sematary, It, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Green Mile.