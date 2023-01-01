Nicolas Cage to reprise role for Lord of War sequel

Nicolas Cage is returning for a sequel to his 2005 crime drama Lord of War.

The Oscar-winning actor is reuniting with writer/director Andrew Niccol for Lords of War, in which he will reprise his role as illegal arms dealer Yuri Orlov.

This time around, Cage will be joined by Bill Skarsgard as his son Anton, who is trying to outdo his father.

According to the official synopsis, Anton is amassing a mercenary army to fight America's Middle East conflicts. This triggers an intergenerational bitter rivalry, one that pits father and son against each other.

"There is so much more to explore with these characters," Niccol said in a statement, reports Variety. "Plato said it best - 'Only the dead have seen the end of war.' I'm looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son - who turns out to not be legitimate in any way."

Cage is also producing the project via his Saturn Films banner, while John Wick: Chapter Four star Skarsgard is executive producing.

Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi, who produced the original, are also returning for the project via their Vendôme Pictures company.

"The Lord of War world has no shortage of ammunition in the possibilities of stories we can tell, and we are very excited to tell yet another one that follows Yuri and Anton's dangerous journey," Rousselet said.

Lords of War is set to begin filming in the autumn.