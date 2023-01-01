Marcia Gay Harden reveals all of her children are queer

Marcia Gay Harden revealed all three of her children are queer during a recent TV appearance.

The actress offered up her support for the Drag Isn't Dangerous event staged in Los Angeles on Sunday, with the digital fundraiser organised in response to anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in Tennessee that includes restrictions on books, drag performances, and healthcare for transgender youth.

As part of her appearance, Marcia, 63, shared that her children all identify as queer.

"What drives me is because it's right, and what's happening right now is wrong. What drives me is, my children are all queer," she disclosed to the crowd.

"My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids, and they teach me every day."

The So Help Me Todd star shares Eulala, 24, and 19-year-old twins Julitta and Hudson with ex-husband, director Thaddaeus Scheel.