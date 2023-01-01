Lily-Rose Depp names pop stars who inspired her role in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp has listed the pop singers that influenced her role in The Idol.

While speaking to W magazine for an interview published on Monday, the French-American actress revealed she channelled Britney Spears, among other artists, during her audition for the part of up-and-coming pop idol Jocelyn on the upcoming HBO series.

"Of course, I'm a Britney (Spears) fan!" she admitted. "Who doesn't love Britney? But I was also thinking about Beyoncé, Mariah (Carey), and every huge pop star of our time. I wanted Jocelyn to be the kind of woman who can dominate a room, someone who doesn't ever shy away from their sparkle."

The 23-year-old, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, will be appearing alongside The Weeknd in the new show, which premieres in just a few weeks.

And while Depp secured the role by singing an a cappella version of Fever - the 1958 song made famous by Peggy Lee - the rising star confessed she didn't think it was going to go her way.

"I never thought I would get the part. I knew there would be many lovely ladies who are more musical than me, but I thought, 'I'll give it a go.' I wanted to wear pop star colours, and I wanted to channel a certain L.A. feeling. I grew up in L.A., and I'm an L.A. girl, and so is Jocelyn. I wanted to capture the style mix of mischief and shine," she continued.

Following a production reportedly plagued by problems and extensive reshoots, The Idol is set to premiere on 4 June.