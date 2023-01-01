Tom Hanks admits he's not always on his best behaviour on set

Tom Hanks has confessed that he has not always been on his best behaviour while on film sets.

The 66-year-old actor and filmmaker has published his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which is inspired by his own career. The novel features a cast of characters including a self-important and highly obstructive male actor who disrupts and delays filming.

During an interview with BBC News, the Forrest Gump star revealed that the actor's behaviour was inspired by his own.

"I have pulled every single one of those moments of behaviour myself on a set," he confessed. "Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set."

The star said, "I've had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving - and it's the last way I feel."

However, the Sleepless in Seattle actor shared that he prides himself on always arriving on set on time.

"That is a cardinal sin in the motion picture business," he stated. "You will be amazed at how many people know that they can get away with it, and are told they can get away with it, because they are carrying the movie on their shoulders."

In the novel, Hanks refers to actors who are "cry-babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics, off-the-wagon addicts... and more than a couple of feuds between the Talent".

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece was released on Tuesday.