Scarlett Johansson recalls visiting Jeremy Renner after his snowplough accident

Scarlett Johansson has recalled visiting Jeremy Renner after his snowplough accident.

While speaking to Variety for a new interview, Scarlett recounted filming Project Artemis in Atlanta when she woke up to news that her Avengers co-star had been severely injured after being run over by a snowplough.

On 1 January, Jeremy was run over by a seven-tonne snowcat outside his Nevada home. He broke 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

"I was very upset," Scarlett remembered. "On the Avengers text chain, we're like, 'OK, you beat us all. That's it. You won.' That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable."

The 38-year-old actress explained that the original six Avengers stars - herself, Jeremy, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo - keep in touch via a text thread. After reacting online, Scarlett and Chris flew out to visit Jeremy.

"No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs," she described of the reunion. "Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring."

She continued, "I was honestly so f**king happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again.To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space... I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

Describing the actor as a "very spiritual person in general" and a "very soulful person", Scarlett gushed that "you can see that in his work".