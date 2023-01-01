Tom Holland reveals he's been sober for more than a year

Tom Holland has been sober for 16 months.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 26-year-old Marvel star discussed his role as criminal Danny Sullivan in the new psychological thriller series, The Crowded Room, and the toll it took on his mental health.

Tom revealed to EW that he is one year and four months sober, and he stated that "learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles" while working on the thriller "has been so informative to my own life".

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor revealed that the mental aspect of the job "really beat (him) up" and it took him a long time to "recover" from the role and return to reality.

Recalling how he struggled to detach from Danny nine months into the shoot, he shared, "I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.'"

He added, "And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to... It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

The limited series, which draws inspiration from Daniel Keyes' 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, tells the story of a twisted young man who is arrested for a shocking crime, and an unlikely investigator who must solve the mystery before the true criminal strikes again.

The Crowded Room will be released on Apple TV+ on 9 June.