Candice Bergen to reprise Sex and the City role in And Just Like That...

Candice Bergen is reprising her Sex and the City role in the revival series And Just Like That...



Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday that the Book Club actress will officially be reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw's feisty Vogue editor Enid Frick in the second season of the revival series.



"Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we're thrilled about because I always loved Enid," King revealed.



He said of the character, "She is a cold, wonderful diva of publishing."



Bergen, 77, played Enid in three episodes of the original TV show as well as the 2008 Sex and the City movie.



Elsewhere in the interview, King revealed feminist icon Gloria Steinem will appear as herself on the show and confirmed that Sam Smith has a guest role as themselves.



He also teased that there will be "some treats" and "a couple of surprises every now and then" in terms of guest stars.



Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be returning to play their iconic roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, respectively, while John Corbett is reprising his character Aidan Shaw, Carrie's past love.



The cast will also include returning actors Sara Ramírez, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and Sarita Choudhury.



And Just Like That... season two is slated to premiere this summer.