Lily Collins's wedding rings stolen

Lily Collins reportedly had her wedding rings stolen from a hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend.



On Wednesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Emily in Paris star had secured her belongings, including a wedding band and engagement ring, before heading to a spa at a venue in West Hollywood.



However, the jewellery was gone when she returned.



Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating the alleged theft, which has been classified as "over $10,000”. No arrests have been made.



Representatives for Lily have not yet commented on the report.



The actress wed writer/director Charlie McDowell in September 2021.