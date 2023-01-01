NEWS

Lily Collins's wedding rings stolen

Lily Collins reportedly had her wedding rings stolen from a hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend.

On Wednesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Emily in Paris star had secured her belongings, including a wedding band and engagement ring, before heading to a spa at a venue in West Hollywood.

However, the jewellery was gone when she returned.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating the alleged theft, which has been classified as "over $10,000”. No arrests have been made.

Representatives for Lily have not yet commented on the report.

The actress wed writer/director Charlie McDowell in September 2021.

