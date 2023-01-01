Dolph Lundgren reveals eight-year battle with cancer

Dolph Lundgren has secretly been battling cancer for the past eight years.

In an interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger that aired on Wednesday, the Rocky IV actor revealed that he was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015.

After surgery, Lundgren remained symptom-free until he made a visit to a doctor in his native Sweden in 2020 and they discovered tumours in his kidney and liver. He was given a terminal diagnosis and two to three years to live.

"I've had a great life. I've lived like five lifetimes in one. So, it wasn't like I felt bitter but I felt sorry for my kids and my fiancée (Emma Krokdal)," the 65-year-old stated.

Last year, Lundgren underwent a new treatment in Los Angeles while shooting the upcoming films The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The therapy drastically reduced the size of the tumours, with some shrinking by as much as 90 per cent.

And while the star still needs to have further surgery, he remains hopeful he will have "no cancer activity".

"(Hopefully), the medication that I'm taking is going to suppress everything else...You just appreciate being lucky enough to be alive," he added.