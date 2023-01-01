Robert De Niro admits raising children 'never gets easier' after welcoming seventh baby

Robert De Niro addressed the arrival of his seventh child at the premiere of his new movie About My Father on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old acting icon attended the New York premiere of the comedy and briefly talked about his new bundle of joy in an interview with Extra.

When asked how excited he was about his baby, he said, "I'm OK with it. I'm good with it," and then added that raising a child "never gets easier".

In a separate interview with Page Six, De Niro was questioned if he was surprised about becoming a dad again, and the star simply said, "No."

De Niro told the reporter that the pregnancy had been "planned" and asked, "How you could not plan that kind of thing?"

Neither the sex of the baby nor the identity of the mother has been confirmed yet.

However, the veteran actor has been rumoured to be dating martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, who was photographed with a baby bump in April.

His About My Father co-star Kim Cattrall also seemed to confirm the news in an interview with Extra.

"God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them," she smiled.

De Niro revealed he was a father of seven in an interview with ET Canada earlier this week.

He also shares Drena and Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, as well as Elliot and Helen with his second wife Grace Hightower.

In addition, the Hollywood icon is father to twin sons, Aaron and Julian, from his relationship with Toukie Smith.