Chrishell Stause weds G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star posted a montage via Instagram showing her and the Australian musician, real name Georgia Flipo, enjoying time together.

At the end of the reel, Chrishell included a snap of herself in a white dress and G Flip - who is non-binary - in a suit while they embraced in a chapel.

"Love doesn't always go as planned... Sometimes it's immeasurably better," she wrote in the caption, which featured G Flip's new song, I'll Be Your Man, as the soundtrack.

In response to the heartfelt post, the 28-year-old gushed over their new wife.

"My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy. Thank you," they wrote.

And following the happy news, a number of Chrishell's Selling Sunset co-stars posted congratulatory messages.

"Big big congratulations!!!" commented Maya Vander, while Brett Oppenheim praised, "Yes!! So happy for you both!!"

In addition, Chrishell's ex-boyfriend and boss Jason Oppenheim wrote: "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. Congrats!"

Previously, the former All My Children actress was briefly engaged to Matthew Morrison between 2006 and 2007, and was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 until their divorce was finalised in February 2021.

Chrishell, 41, and G Flip confirmed they were dating in May 2022.