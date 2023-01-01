Al Pacino cast in Johnny Depp's biopic Modi

Al Pacino has been cast in Johnny Depp's film 'Modi'.

The 83-year-old star is to feature alongside Riccardo Scamarcio and Pierre Niney in the biopic of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani – which marks Depp's first directorial effort in 25 years.

The movie is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and tells the story of the famous painter and sculptor Modigliani during his time in Paris in 1916.

The film chronicles the life of the artist across a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that sees him on the run from the police through the streets of the war-torn French capital.

His desire to leave the city and end his career is dismissed by other bohemians, including the French artist Maurice Utrillo, Belarusian-born Chaim Soutine and his English muse and lover Beatrice Hastings.

Modi seeks advice from his Polish art dealer and friend Leopold Zborowski but the chaos reaches a crescendo when he is faced with a collector who could change his life.

Filming is set to begin in Budapest this autumn and the package is being sold at the Cannes market. Additional casting on the project is underway.

Barry Navidi is producing the picture and has worked together with Pacino on three previous films.

He said: "This is a snapshot of Modilgliani's life that gives us insight into his struggle as an artist suffering from lack of recognition, and a project Al and I have pursued for many years.

"Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true."