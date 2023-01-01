Cillian Murphy finds being photographed by fans 'offensive'

Cillian Murphy has revealed that he finds being photographed by fans "offensive".

During an in-depth interview with Rolling Stone, the renowned Peaky Blinders star opened up about becoming a recognisable actor and expressed his hatred of being photographed by fans.

The 46-year-old Irish actor said, "I don't go out. I'm just at home mostly, or with my friends, unless I have a film to promote. I don't like being photographed by people. I find that offensive."

Cillian explained, "It can ruin experiences, because it fetishises everything, you can be walking down the street and someone takes a picture like this is a f**king event. It kind of destroys nuance and human behaviour, but that's part and parcel of it."

However, he acknowledged that he can sometimes get "intimidated and shaky" meeting a public figure he admires.

"If one of the guys from Succession walked in here, I'd be all intimidated and shaky. When you're confronted with someone you've invested a lot in, or you think is amazing, the encounter is strange," he shared.

While discussing interacting with his fans, he admitted that they have often been "underwhelmed" when they meet him, as he is nothing like his widely-loved Peaky Blinders character Tommy Shelby.

Although Cillian is known for his work in front of the camera, he lives a private life away from the spotlight in Dublin with his wife Yvonne McGuinness and their two children. He noted that "nobody cares" about him where they live because "fame evaporates with regularity".

Cillian gave the interview to promote his new movie, Oppenheimer, which will premiere in cinemas on 21 July.