Drew Barrymore calls Justin Long and Kate Bosworth 'the ultimate couple'

Drew Barrymore has described her ex-boyfriend Justin Long and his new fiancée Kate Bosworth as "the ultimate couple".

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kate, 40, opened up about her relationship with the actor, who previously dated Drew.

"So we have a very important person in common. My very dear old friend Justin Long, a boyfriend, a dear friend, and he and Kate have found each other in this world and become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal, holding hands, the ultimate couple you root for," Drew said.

Kate responded, "That's so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply."

Elsewhere in the preview clip, the Blue Crush actress revealed that she encouraged Justin to be a guest on Drew's show in September.

"I was like, 'Yes, yes you have to do it.' I was so excited, because I knew, there's so much love between the two of you, and so much fun and wild, I always say that you guys were like in the tornado together," she gushed. "It's the time in your life where you're just like, 'I want to feel, I wanna do everything,' just like be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun, and he just loves you so much."

Drew, 48, and Justin, 44, dated on and off between 2007 and 2010. Kate and Justin were first linked in December 2021, and they confirmed their engagement in April 2023 on Justin's podcast, Life is Short with Justin Long.

Kate's full interview on The Drew Barrymore Show interview will air on Thursday.