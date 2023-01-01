Maya Vander welcomes baby

Maya Vander has given birth to a baby girl.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband David Miller had recently welcomed a daughter named Emma Reign.

Alongside a photo showing her cradling the newborn, Maya expressed her "relief and happiness" over meeting her "rainbow baby" after suffering a late-term pregnancy loss in December 2021.

"Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby! This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words cannot express my sense of relief and happiness!" she wrote.

Maya went on to offer her thanks to the team at Baptist Hospital in Miami. She also explained that the reason why she was wearing a mask in the photos was because she had a cold at the time of delivery.

"Yes, I'm wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose," the 39-year-old added.

In response to the happy news, many of Maya's Selling Sunset co-stars posted congratulatory messages.

"So so happy for youuuuuu," gushed Chrishell Stause, while Heather Rae El Moussa commented, "So in love and so happy!!! Love you Maya!! your Angel baby."

Maya and David are also parents to son Aiden, four, and daughter Elle, three.