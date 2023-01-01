Meadow Walker honours late father Paul Walker with Fast X cameo

Meadow Walker has honoured her late father Paul Walker with a cameo in Fast X.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the model announced that she would make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Fast X movie to pay tribute to her late father.

Paul died in November 2013 after a car crash, aged 40. Before his death, he starred in five Fast and the Furious films - and appeared in one instalment released posthumously.

"The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I can't believe now I get to be up there too," Meadow captioned a photo of herself from a camera monitor. "I am so blessed to be able to honour my father's legacy and share this with him forever."

Meadow is set to appear alongside Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, and Tyrese Gibson, who starred in previous Fast and Furious movies alongside Paul before his death.

"I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," the 24-year-old continued. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family."

She added that working with the cast was like working "with those who have been around to see me grow up".

Fast X will be released in cinemas on 19 May.