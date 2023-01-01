John Travolta and Katherine Heigl to star in That's Amore!

John Travolta and Katherine Heigl are to star in the romantic comedy 'That's Amore!'

The pair have joined the cast of the movie that is being written and directed by two-time Oscar winner Nick Vallelonga with Christopher Walken also in negotiations to appear.

The movie follows Nick Venere (Travolta), who has never been married and his best dating years are well behind him. He has never heard the words 'I love you' and figures that he never will.

Patty Amore (Heigl) has problems of her own as a secret from her past and an over-protective father cause her to withdraw from the dating game. But when Nick and Patty literally bump into each other, they share an immediate connection.

When the two emotionally damaged people date one another and their families get involved, the results are hilarious.

The film heads into production in August with Vallelonga producing through his Vallelonga Productions banner. David Polemini will executive produce with Tamara Birkemoe and Mark Damon of the newly-launched sales banner Palisades Park Pictures (PPP).

PPP CEO Birkemoe said: "We could not be more excited to announce 'That's Amore!' as the first title on PPP's slate.

"This film's unparalleled star power and endearing, romantic charm is a testament to the quality of films that PPP will continue to present to buyers at forthcoming film markets."

Travolta recently revived his 'Grease' character Danny Zuko for a Super Bowl advert six months after the passing of his co-star Dame Olivia Newton-John.

The 69-year-old actor stepped back into Danny's famous leather jacket to sing a parody of the film's hit song 'Summer Nights' - which was a duet with Olivia who died last August aged 73 - with 'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison in the commercial for T-Mobile.

In the advert, the trio sing about the benefits of the mobile phone company's home internet service.

In an interview with People magazine, Faison admitted he was totally star-stuck when working with Travolta.

He said: "Listen, I have a really hard time meeting other actors or peers and stuff like that. I get excited for anyone and everyone, but I will tell you this: If you are in my top five, top 10, I'm going to go crazy. Travolta's in my top five and I went crazy."