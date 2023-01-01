Vanessa Kirby wowed by Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible bravery

Vanessa Kirby was astonished by Tom Cruise's fearlessness on the set of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two'.

The 35-year-old actress reprises her role as the White Widow in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' and recalled being present on set in Iceland for the project's sequel when Tom parachuted from a motorcycle after riding it off a cliff.

Speaking to Variety, Vanessa said: "He did it many times in one day. He did it consecutively... and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it."

The 'Crown' star was "inspired" by Cruise's calm approach to the stunt and says that working with the Hollywood legend is why she enjoys being in the franchise so much.

She recalled: "He was just so calm. He had no fear. He found it just exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does. I love being a part of the franchise. I'm really excited to come back."

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two' will be released next year and the project is expected to be the climax to the long-running series of films, although Vanessa is tempted to do even more.

She said: "I would hope they would have me. My character, I love playing because she's kind of unusual, strange and fun and ambiguous."

Despite suggestions that the franchise is nearing its conclusion, director Christopher McQuarrie is open to making another film.

The 54-year-old filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly: "Look, we're still shooting eight and there's any number of ways that that story could play out.

"When you're watching 'Mission: Impossible', and watching the team go through these adventures, you're having some sense of what it's like to make a 'Mission: Impossible' movie. There's always a plan, the plan always changes, everything goes completely awry, and hopefully everything always turns out alright in the end. But you never really fully understand, or trust where it is you're going, until you get there."