Jensen Ackles launches #SaveTheWinchesters campaign after series cancellation

Jensen Ackles has launched a campaign to save The Winchesters from cancellation.

Executives at the CW network announced on Thursday that they had cancelled the Supernatural prequel series after one season, and its executive producer and narrator responded on Twitter by calling for The Winchesters to find a new home.

Sharing a headline on the show's cancellation, Ackles tweeted, "Looks like we've got work to do" with the hashtag #SaveTheWinchesters attached.

Later, he shared another headline revealing that The Winchesters team were planning on shopping the series to other networks. He captioned the news, "Let's go!"

"You know what to do. Let's blow the top off this thing, and show them what this fandom's made of," Ackles said in a video also shared to Twitter, urging fans to post with the hashtag. "Let's find the Winchesters a new home. Because, you know what? We've still got work to do."

Supernatural, starring Ackles and Jared Padalecki as Dean and Sam Winchester, wrapped in 2020 after 15 seasons, and the CW network later launched the prequel series in October 2022. The Winchesters centred on their characters' parents John and Mary.